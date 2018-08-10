Woman Robs Norristown Bank

Norristown Police and the F.B.I are looking for a woman who held-up a Citizens Bank Branch in Norristown Wednesday at 101 West Main Street.

According to Police, the women, believed to be in her mid 30’s to early 50’s, entered the bank around 3:45pm. Police say she was wearing blue medium blue full-length Muslim style clothing, large sunglasses, gray sneakers, and carrying a purse. Police say, the women handed the teller a demand note for cash, but threatened that she had a gun. The women fled the bank with an unknown amount of cash. Anyone with information is asked to call Norristown Police or the F.B.I.

