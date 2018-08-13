Expert: Students From China Pose Concern

As the debate concerning immigration continues, mainly about people illegally coming into the U.S. at the border with Texas, a retired I.N.S. agent says, officials should be taking a closer look at people coming into the country from other countries.

Michael Cutler says, students from China studying in the U.S. should be given a closer look concerning their intentions. Cutler says a large number of students entered the U.S. from China in 2017.

“Why in the world would we admit 152,000 STEM students into America, STEM of course, science, technology, engineering and math. China is not our ally. China is not like England, Israel or Canada. China is an adversary, they’re building their military and guest who they’re aiming it at ultimately. They hack our computers, they commit espionage more frequently against America than a hummingbird beats its wings.”

Cutler says, universities across the nation are not interested in taking a closer look at the problem because China pays full tuition for the students. Cutler was a recent guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest.