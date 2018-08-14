Above Average Rainfall This Summer

During the recent rains, the forecast called for the warning of flash floods, which usually occurs over a 6 hour period, but a flash flood can happen even quicker.

Dean Iovino is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

“We’re currently nine inches above the average rainfall that we get in this region. As for flash floods, they can happen faster than 6 hours. On Monday we has about two inches of rain in an hour and that caused a lot of the creeks to rise quickly and the first areas to be impacted are poor drainage areas and roads.”

Iovino adds, flooding in areas of Delaware and Chester Counties happen in about an hour.