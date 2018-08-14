Trail Advises to Drive with Extra Caution in Rain

Lansdale Police Chief Mike Trail says, rain isn’t often given the same respect as snow, but he adds, ponding can cause problems for drivers when speed is involved.

He says drivers to need to create a reaction gap.

“Between you and the vehicle in front of you and you want to make sure to increase that reactionary gap so you have time to apply the brakes and perform steering efforts if necessary to avoid an accident.”

Trail, over court of his career, has seen drivers get trapped by water. He says if you see a flooded road, adhere to the common procedure, “Turn around, don’t drown.”