Urgent Call For Blood Donations

The American Red Cross is urgently asking the public for blood donations, and a specific blood type.

Spokesperson, Alan Mauger says a the American Red Cross is in need of a specific blood type.

“O-positive, we are in such a critically low shortage that we are desperately in need of people to come out and donate. We have not been able to keep up with the pace of need at hospitals that we supply.”

For blood drives visit redcrossblood.org