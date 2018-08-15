Grand Jury Report on Clergy Sex Abuse Released

301 predator priests were free to sexually abuse more than 1,000 children over 7 decades in 6 Catholic dioceses in Pa, according to a redacted Grand Jury report released Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro cited what he called horrifying cases of sexual abuse in the dioceses of Allentown, Erie, Scranton, Harrisburg, Greensburg, and Pittsburgh.

“The abuse and cover up is now publicly exposed for the people of Pennsylvania to read for themselves. The critical question now is, whether elected representatives and church officials will listen.”

The Grand Jury made recommendations to church officials and lawmakers, but will this be a wake-up call for the Catholic church.

“I still think they get it and I don’t think they know how angry the faithful are concerning this on going evil.

Jennifer Hartline, from The Stream, a website dedicated to Catholic issues says church officials are focused on other church matters.

“They still to be more interested in preserving reputations and talking about policies and procedures and managerial mechanisms.”

Hartline was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition. Shapiro will be back in court on September 26th in effort to get the full grand report released.