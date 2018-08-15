Montgomery Twp. Supports Two Organizations

The Montgomery Township Supervisors present the Visiting Nurses Association with a 1,500 donation.

V.N.A Director of Development Denise Frattara says the community service organization operates a medical clinic for uninsured children and help residents to know about benefit programs. The V.N.A. also has an in-home services program for seniors.

“Where we provide personal care and homemaker services to the frail elderly. We do everything we can to help this elderly adults stay in their homes as safely as possible.”

The township supervisors also presented the Montgomery Township Historical Society with a 6,000 donation.