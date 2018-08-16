Bolton to Focus on Safety

The Pennridge School District will begin classes with new leadership in the Superintendent’s office. Dr David Bolton was recently hired after the retirement of Dr. Jacqueline Rattigan.

Dr. Bolton says the District had an outside safety audit about four years ago that led to upgrades, including cameras. Bolton, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday says he plans to ask students what their ideas are on school safety.

“Sometimes students have a different lens, but have really good ideas that we as adults haven’t thought of.”

Dr Bolton comes to the Pennridge School District after more than 14 years in the Central Bucks School District, where he recently served as Assistant Superintendent.