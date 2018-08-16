Lansdale’s Finances in Good Shape

Lansdale officials have a clean set of books following an audit of Borough finances for 2017.

Independent auditor Ed Furman Wednesday night told the members of Council that the cash balance of the Borough increased last year.

“And these are all the funds together, including the electric and sewer funds. Cash went up about 8 million dollars, compared to 2016. Investments were pretty comparable, same with the receivables. Capital assets actually went down because you didn’t have any significant capital projects in 2017. Appreciation expense, basically outran the additions.”

Furman also said the Borough pension plans for its employees are about 80-percent funded, which is about ten points higher than the lower limit threshold established by the state.