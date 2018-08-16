Phila. Man Charged with Attempted Murder

The Montgomery County D.A.’s office and Cheltenham Township Police have charged 30 year old Keenan Jones from Philadelphia with attempted murder in connection with shooting five people at a Walmart in the Wyncote section of the Township Tuesday at 6pm.

There were no fatalities, all shooting victims were treated. Police say Jones used his sisters gun and started shooting people in the checkout line. He fled the store after firing a barrage of bullets from the gun, but was captured in Philadelphia after slamming into the back of a Philadelphia Police SUV. He’s being held on 1 million dollars bail. Jones told a Judge he was having trouble sleeping and something snapped while he in the Walmart. Jones, during the hearing with the Judge also apologized to the people he shot and the Police officers in Philadelphia who he allegedly fought with during his apprehension.