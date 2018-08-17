250 Back Packs Almost Ready For Students

The excitement is building in the North Penn School District about the Community Build-A-Bag Back Pack and School Supply Drive.

Donations of binders, note books, folders, art supplies and other class room necessities have been coming in all summer to help low income students start the school year right. District Communications and Development Specialist, Kaitey Andrey, says this is the busy period:

“This week we’ve been kind of sorting through things, getting all of our notebooks together, all of our pencils together. Our big day, our big building of the bag day is actually this coming Monday, the 20th and we’re hoping to have all the bags packed by Monday, distributed Tuesday and the families are welcomed to pick up bags before school or the guidance counselors can distribute them on the 1st day of school.”

The goal this year is to distribute about 250 back packs among high school as well as elementary school students.