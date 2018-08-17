Man Sentenced For Fatal DUI Crash

A Montgomery County Judge sentenced a 51 year old man to a prison term of between 20 and 60 months in connection with a crash that took the life of Lansdale resident, Robert Sykes, who 85 years old at the time of the crash last year.

According to court records, 51 year old, David Campbell was intoxicated, three times over the legal limit, and he also had drugs in his system. Campbell, driving a van at more than 60 miles per hour, almost double the speed limit, hit a Toyota Camry driven by Robert Sykes at around 8:25 on the morning of May 23rd 2017 at Richardson Road and Shady Lane in Montgomery Township. Mary Skyes, Robert’s wife, survived the crash but suffered serious injuries. Robert and Mary Sykes were on their way to a senior center that morning where they volunteered. Campbell will also serve probation after his release. Campbell, according to court records, had four prior arrests for driving under the influence.