Reaction to Report on Predator Priests

More reaction in the wake of the Grand Jury report on clergy sex abuse in six Pa. catholic diocese, where 301 predator priests were free to sexually abuse more than 1,000 girls and boys over seven decades.

Pa Family Support Alliance Spokesperson, Haven Evans.

“When you look at the report, it is truly horrific, shocking and deeply disturbing. They truly acted like they were above the law. These church leaders cared more about protecting their own interests and that’s clear in the report, than protecting children.”

Evans, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday says the Pa. Family Support Alliance is fully supporting the recommendations the Grand Jury made to the Catholic Church and lawmakers to prevent further sex abuse. One of the recommendations that Catholic Church officials have fiercely fought against, is to eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for victims to have charges filed against abusive priests.