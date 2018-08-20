http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-08-20 07:01:282018-08-20 07:01:28Collegeville Woman Missing
According to Police, Janice Gross, last seen at a WAWA convenience store at 4221 Skippack Pike in Skippack Township, suffers from dementia. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the missing Collegeville woman. Gross was wearing a light pink t-shirt, black pants and black shoes. Police say gross was driving a gray
Collegeville Woman Missing
A 69 year woman has been missing since Saturday evening at around 5:30.
2016 Highlander with a license plate number of HNF-4133.