Collegeville Woman Missing

A 69 year woman has been missing since Saturday evening at around 5:30.

According to Police, Janice Gross, last seen at a WAWA convenience store at 4221 Skippack Pike in Skippack Township, suffers from dementia. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the missing Collegeville woman. Gross was wearing a light pink t-shirt, black pants and black shoes. Police say gross was driving a gray

2016 Highlander with a license plate number of HNF-4133.