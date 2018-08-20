Grant Awarded To Business Park in Bucks

A 700,000 Grant from the Pa. Department of Community and Economic Development will help the Pennridge Airport Business Park.

The business park is located in East Rockhill Township and Perkasie Borough. Michael Gerber is the Press Secretary for the Pa. Department of Community and Economic Development.

“The Pennridge Airport Business Park is a planned 60 million dollar development and it could create up to 1,500 new jobs in the area, many of those jobs will be in the manufacturing industry and it’s really important to make the infrastructure improvements.”

Gerber says the improvements include widening Route 563 for better line sight along Ridge Road in Perkasie Borough. In addition to road improvements, buildings that are blocking the line of sight will be torn down.