Residents Gather To Clean Up Lansdale

Community leaders in Lansdale want the Borough to put its best foot forward on Founder’s Day this Saturday.

They organized a cleanup along Main Street Sunday. About two dozen volunteers turned out. Line street resident David Kratz brought his kids.

“We found a lot of cigarette butts and debris, cups. We also did some weeding also along the way and we enjoy going around making Lansdale beautiful.”

Borough Council Member Bill Henning was one of the cleanup organizers. He made sure the volunteers had the tools they needed to do the job including trash bags and gloves.