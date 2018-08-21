Harper Weighs In on Clergy Sex Abuse

Pope Francis releases a letter on clergy sex abuse in Pa, quoting bible passages about the abuse and writing “The heart-wrenching pain of these victims, which cries out to heaven, was long ignored, kept quiet or silenced.”

Montgomery County State Rep. Kate Harper, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday talked about one of the recommendations made by the Grand Jury, the statute of limitations and how she should would vote on any proposed legislation.

“I could extend the statute of limitations on the criminal side and on the civil side and maybe it would be smarter to do a window of statute of limitations which would allow the victims who are now willing to speak about it, a brief period of time, couple of years maybe, to sue their perpetrators and the church.”

Harper, a practicing Catholic says the church should move forward as soon as possible to take care of victims, paying for therapy and providing financial support. Harper, while feeling for all victims, believes those accused should have proper due process to defend themselves against charges if they feel they are being wrongly accused. Harper says it will be difficult for a jury to find a clergy member guilty without providing evidence to possibly crimes that happened decades ago. Meanwhile, The Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office Clergy Sex Abuse Hotline has received more than 400 calls as of Monday.