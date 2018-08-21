Prepare For Delays at Lehigh Tunnel

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reminds motorists traveling on the Northeastern Extension to be ready for daytime single-lane patterns and two-way traffic in the southbound Lehigh Tunnel from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For the next three days starting at 8 a.m., the northbound tunnel will be closed and all traffic will be directed into the southbound tunnel until 2 p.m. when the patterns are lifted. The restrictions are being carried out in an effort to give crews the necessary room to safely conduct tunnel inspections.