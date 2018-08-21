Prepare For Delays at Lehigh Tunnel

/in /by

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reminds motorists traveling on the Northeastern Extension to be ready for daytime single-lane patterns and two-way traffic in the southbound Lehigh Tunnel from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For the next three days starting at 8 a.m., the northbound tunnel will be closed and all traffic will be directed into the southbound tunnel until 2 p.m. when the patterns are lifted. The restrictions are being carried out in an effort to give crews the necessary room to safely conduct tunnel inspections.

Related posts:

  1. Jury Acquits Man in Hatfield Twp. Shooting Last Summer
  2. Free Safe at Home Repair Clinic Scheduled
  3. All Blood Types Needed as Summer Approaches
  4. Township Takes Action on Abandoned Home
  5. EPA Sends Funds to Montco. For Brownfields
  6. Lansdale to Use Grant For Sewer Upgrades