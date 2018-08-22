Bannon: Beware of Traveling Contractors

Traveling contractors are back in the area, according to Mike Bannon, Director of The Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection.

Bannon says, not to trust them when they knock on your door and try to offer work on your home.

“They are often smooth talking and promise to give you a deal, but their materials have known to be old and used. In some cases, they have started the work and never finish after receiving money from a homeowner. You really need to put your consumer antennas up. It’s never a good sign when someone shows up at your door trying to get you to pay for their service. The homeowner should also initiate work on their home and do it through referrals to assure the work will be done correctly.”

Bannon says his officer has received numerous calls recently concerning traveling contractors. For further consumer information or questions you can call The Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection at 215-348-6060