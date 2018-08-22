Lansdale is Ready For Founders Day

The excitement is building for Founder’s Day in Lansdale this Saturday.

The celebration of the 146th birthday of the Borough gets into high gear 10:30 in the morning with a ceremony at Borough Hall where former Lansdale cemetery caretaker Dick Stricker will be honored with a posthumous presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award, followed by open houses at the Police Department and The Jenkins Homestead. Borough Council Vice President Mary Fuller says the excursion trains to Souderton are back this year too.

“We’re excited about that piece of it. Septa worked with us with that piece to make sure that happened again. They went and inspected the tracks, and everything is in good shape. So we’ll have at least four excursions. 11:00am, 12:30pm, 2:00pm and 3:00pm.”

Fuller says there will also be a solar power open house in Borough Hall between 10:30am and 3:30pm.

“People may be aware that we received a grant to put solar panels on the Municipal Complex, so we’ll have an open house about that project.”

Other Founders Day activities include a water battle at the Fairmount Fire Company and The Festival of The Arts at Memorial Park. Fireworks at Penndale Middle School cap off the festivities at dusk.