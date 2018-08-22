Luciw: Russian Aggression Continues in Ukraine

Local leader of several Ukrainian American groups, Gene Luciw says, Russia’s grip on Crimea is fierce.

He adds, speaking out against the government leads directly to a prison cell.

“There’s a gentlemen named Oleg Sentsov, a film director and he was very much pro-Ukrainian and he tried resisting Crimean occupation by Russia. He’s now literally inside the artic circle in a labor camp, sentenced to 20 years hard labor. He’s now on a hunger strike and other political prisoners like him are now on a hunger strike trying to draw attention from the outside world.”

Luciw, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday, is the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Folk Festival, happening this Sunday from noon to 8pm at the Tryzub in Horsham. The event celebrates Ukrainian Independence day when the now former Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.