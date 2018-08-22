Woman Will Head to Trial For Attempted Murder

A Lansdale woman, accused of stabbing her husband four times, will stand trial at a later date after refusing to answer a Judge on a plea deal offered by the Montgomery County D.A.’s office.

According to court records, 46 year old Michele Everett stabbed her husband on November 10th, 2015 multiple times. One of the stab wounds punctured an artery, leading to a large loss of blood. Everett was charged with attempted murder and related offenses. When police entered the Lansdale home, the couple’s three children were found screaming in an upstairs bedroom. Everett, according to a police report, admitted to a detective that she was trying kill her husband.