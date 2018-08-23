Area in Towamencin Honors Veterans

About 11 ½ acres of Township property in Towamencin are now officially known as Veterans Memorial Park.

The Township Supervisors Wednesday night put that designation on the Tennis-Lukins open space and the adjacent 18th century cemetery off Allentown Road behind the Towamencin Village Shopping Center. The Veterans Memorial Park designation had been planned for Firehouse Park on Bustard Road near the Turnpike but Township Manager Rob Ford says both the Parks Committee and the new Township Veterans Committee have recommended putting it on the Tennis Lukens open space.

“It’s kind of a blank canvass, we can take the plan that designed for Firehouse Park as it exits on paper, we can take over there and try to configure it and what the committees wanted is to make an official name, so at least we’ll get that resolved. Doesn’t mean something’s going to get built right away, but we can start the planning.”

Several revolutionary war soldiers are buried in the cemetery.