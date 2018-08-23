Former Township Manager Passes Away

The former longtime township manager of Whitpain Township has passed away.

Phyllis Lieberman led the Township from the summer of 1981 until December of 2010. Lieberman, who at one point was a school teacher, ultimately received a masters degree in public administration and was hired as assistant Township Manager in 1980. Lieberman stepped down in 2010, but stayed on for another year to work on projects, retiring in 2011. Current Township Manager Roman Pronczak, in a statement, said Phyllis Lieberman had a positive impact on the staff and the Township. According to reports, Lieberman passed away at Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park on August 11th at the age of 73. Lieberman was laid to rest on August 16th.