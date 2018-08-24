Lansdale to Celebrate Its 146th Birthday

Founders Day in Lansdale Saturday begins at 9am with the opening of the Farmers Market.

Borough Council V.P. Mary Fuller says the day will feature various events including a tour of the Lansdale Cemetery at 9:15am. It’s also the subject of the Lifetime Achievement Award being posthumously awarded to Dick Stricker, longtime cemetery caretaker.

“The cemetery is synonymous with Richard. We wouldn’t have the Fairmount Firehouse likely without him, he was instrumental in that and anybody who knew him knew that he would perform random acts of kindness to residents.”

The Lansdale Historical Society’s Dick Shearer says Stricker did a remarkable job at the cemetery, but he adds, most people in Lansdale will remember him as one of the truly great town characters.

“He was outspoken and a politician’s politician. He only served one term on Council and even though he wasn’t still a Councilman, he still acted like one. He would go around and champion anything he thought was a good cause.”

The late Dick Stricker will be recognized at 10:30 at Lansdale Borough Hall. Other events include the car show at 11am and the Lansdale Festival of The Arts at Memorial Park between 10am and 4pm. There will also be open houses at the Lansdale Borough Police Department and the Jenkins Homestead.