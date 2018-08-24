Long Prison Term Likely in Sex Abuse Case

A Worcester man could be sentenced to a lengthy prison term at a later date after admitting that he sexually assaulted a woman starting when she was four years until 22 years old.

Court records show that 34 year old, Abram Johnson, carried out the sexual assaults at homes in Philadelphia, Whitemarsh and Plymouth Townships and Elkins Park. Johnson, who knew the victim’s family, sexually assaulted the victim from the time she a girl until adulthood, from 1998 until 2016. An investigation, initiated by the Montgomery County’s D.A.’s Office in December of 2016 lead to the victim agreeing to a wiretap of her phone calls with Johnson where he admits to the sexual assaults and apologizes to the victim for the harm he caused her.