New Septa Bus Hub in Lansdale

The ribbon was cut on the new Septa bus hub near the Lansdale Train Station.

The Route 96 and Route 132 bus lines stop at the two shelters on Railroad Avenue providing a link with the Norristown Transportation Center and the Montgomery Mall. Septa General Manager Jeff Knueppel, at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning, said it’s all part of multi-modal transit.

“And what‘s coming, a bike and pedestrian trail that Lansdale Borough is going to build which will pass directly behind our bus shelters which is right here.”

Lansdale Borough Council President Denton Burnell applauded Septa for making its footprint in Lansdale larger.

“As anyone who has driven around town knows, Septa is a highly used mode of transport in Lansdale, linking an ever expanding transit system with our vibrant neighborhoods.

Along with the two new passenger shelters, the bus hub project also included new lighting and landscaping as well as drainage improvements along Railroad Avenue.