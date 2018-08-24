Police Investigate Murder in Ardmore

A woman is dead after being found strangled in her apartment in the Cambridge square apartments on Sibley Avenue in the Ardmore section of Lower Merion Township.

The body of Christina Carlin-Kraft was discovered at 9:15 Wednesday night. The 36 year old year woman, formerly of New York, modeled for various magazines including Playboy and Vanity Fair. Police say, Carlin-Kraft reported that property was recently stolen from her apartment. Lower Merion Township Police were asked to conduct a wellness check on Carlin-Kraft Wednesday when they found her in the bedroom of her apartment. Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele and Lower Merion Township Police Superintendent, Michael McGrath, in a joint statement, say there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the community. According to a resident, Carlin-Kraft moved into the apartment last week.