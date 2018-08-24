Public Can Turn Over Unwanted Guns

The Montgomery County D.A.’s office and Police Chiefs in the county will work together in “Operation Safe Homes.” Guns can be turned over at six police departments on Wednesday, September 12th and Saturday, September 15th.

The firearms collected will be melted down. The initiative will not accept bullets, magazines or clips. Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says there are numerous accounts of children shooting themselves with guns found in their homes. He says some have suffered serious injuries while others have lost their lives. Steele urges people to properly protect their homes from what he calls, “family fire.” The following Police departments are taking part in Operation Safe Homes: Abington Township, Lower Merion, Upper Merion, Lower Salford, Pottstown Borough and Whitpain Township. Guns can be turned over to the above departments on Wednesday, September 12th from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday, September 15th from 9am until 1pm.