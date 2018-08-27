Lansdale Celebrates 146th Birthday

Saturday was Founder’s Day in Lansdale and residents came out in force to celebrate the 146th birthday of the Borough.

The ball got rolling with a ceremony in which former Lansdale cemetery caretaker Dick Stricker was posthumously presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. There were also open houses at the Borough Police Department and the Jenkins Homestead. Septa brought a couple of its antique buses from the 1970s and let them roam up and down Main Street. Bus mechanic Anthony Rossi rode along with them just in case his services were needed.

“I started with the company in 82’ so I worked on both of these buses and the parts are hard to come by now in trying to maintain them. It took me two weeks to get them ready.”

There was also the Penn Suburban Chamber Health and Wellness Fair in Railroad Plaza. Leigh Anne Gordon of the Montgomery County Lyme Support Group was talking up awareness of the tick borne disease. She says clothes can be treated with a repellent called Permethrin that is available in camping supply stores.

“The chemical binds with the fabric so its not really harmful to a person when it gets absorbed into their skin and it will kill the tics that come in contact with it.”

Other highlights of the Borough birthday bash included a water battle at the Fairmount Fire Company and evening fireworks at Penndale Middle School.