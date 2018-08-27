State Rep. Todd Stephens

Stephens Offers Legislation on Grand Jury Report

/in /by

Montgomery County State Rep. Todd Stephens weighs in the on the grand jury report on massive clergy sex abuse of more than 1,000 children over seven decades in six Pa. Catholic Dioceses. Stephens was a guest Monday morning on WNPV’S AM Edition with Host Darryl Berger. Listen.

