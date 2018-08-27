Towamencin to Use Grant For Intersections

Towamencin officials are in line for an 84,000 grant from the state for highway intersection improvements.

The money comes from fines motorists pay after they get caught on camera running a red light. Township Manager Rob Ford says some of it will be used to take down the traffic light at Wambold and Mainland Roads.

“Remember when Mainland used to be Sumneytown Pike and when the bypass was moved over that traffic signal was no longer needed.”

The money will also be used for improvements at a dozen other intersections.