http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/VA-8-28-18-2.mp3



The latest information for veterans concerning appeals to obtain benefits was the subject of discussion on Tuesday morning on WNPV’s AM Edition. Host Darryl Berger interviewed the Director of the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, David McLenachen. Click on story to listen to interview.