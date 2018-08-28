Bannon: Spoofing Alert and Checking Your Credit

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ Discusses an Advisory About a scam called “Spoofing” and the importance of checking your credit. Mike was a guest on WNPV’S AM Edition Tuesday morning with Darryl Berger. Click on Story to listen to interview. Mike Bannon, the Director of the Bucks County Dept. of Consumer Protection, is a guest every Tuesday morning at 7:45-am on WNPV’s AM Edition, 98.5 FM and AM 1440.

