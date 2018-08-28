American_Flag

Non Profit Rewards Vets For Their Sacrifice

American_FlagThe Honor Flight Program Takes Veterans on Day Trips to D.C. in gratitude of their service to the nation. It was the subject of conversation on WNPV’s Bux-Mont Business Journal Monday with Host Barry Papiernik. Listen to interview.

