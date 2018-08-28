http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/02/American_Flag.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-08-28 16:13:262018-08-28 16:16:07Non Profit Rewards Vets For Their Sacrifice
Non Profit Rewards Vets For Their Sacrifice
The Honor Flight Program Takes Veterans on Day Trips to D.C. in gratitude of their service to the nation. It was the subject of conversation on WNPV’s Bux-Mont Business Journal Monday with Host Barry Papiernik. Listen to interview.