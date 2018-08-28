Person of Interest Sought in Ardmore Murder

The Montgomery County D.A.’s office and Lower Merion Township police ask for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with the murder of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

PERSON OF INTEREST

The 36 year old Ardmore woman was found strangled to death on the night of August 22nd in her apartment on Sibley Avenue in Ardmore. Surveillance images show a man she was walking with in the area of South Broad and Locust Streets in Philadelphia. Kraft, a former Playboy and Vanity Fair model, reported that items where stolen from her apartment several days before her body was discovered. Christina Carlin-Kraft recently moved into the Cambridge Square Apartments. Anyone with information is urged call the Montgomery County D.A.’s office or Lower Merion Township Police.

