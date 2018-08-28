Person of Interest Sought in Ardmore Murder

The Montgomery County D.A.’s office and Lower Merion Township police ask for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with the murder of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

The 36 year old Ardmore woman was found strangled to death on the night of August 22nd in her apartment on Sibley Avenue in Ardmore. Surveillance images show a man she was walking with in the area of South Broad and Locust Streets in Philadelphia. Kraft, a former Playboy and Vanity Fair model, reported that items where stolen from her apartment several days before her body was discovered. Christina Carlin-Kraft recently moved into the Cambridge Square Apartments. Anyone with information is urged call the Montgomery County D.A.’s office or Lower Merion Township Police.