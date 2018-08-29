money

Chubb: No Signs of Economic Recession

moneyAssessing the direction of the economy was the subject of discussion on Comment Please By Univest Wednesday afternoon. Host Darryl Berger was in-studio with Chief Investment Officer at Univest Wealth Management, Tim Chubb. Listen to interview.

