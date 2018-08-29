http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/wnpv_schools.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-08-29 10:52:502018-08-29 10:52:50Students Return to Class in NP School Dist.
Students Return to Class in NP School Dist.
Thousands of students and staff return to buildings throughout the North Penn School District as the 2018-19 school years gets underway. Dr. Curt Dietrich, Superintendent of the North Penn School District was an in-studio guest this morning with Host, Darryl Berger on WNPV’s AM Edition. Listen to interview.