Students Return to Class in NP School Dist.

Thousands of students and staff return to buildings throughout the North Penn School District as the 2018-19 school years gets underway. Dr. Curt Dietrich, Superintendent of the North Penn School District was an in-studio guest this morning with Host, Darryl Berger on WNPV’s AM Edition. Listen to interview.