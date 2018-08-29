wnpv_schools

Students Return to Class in NP School Dist.

wnpv_schoolsThousands of students and staff return to buildings throughout the North Penn School District as the 2018-19 school years gets underway. Dr. Curt Dietrich, Superintendent of the North Penn School District was an in-studio guest this morning with Host, Darryl Berger on WNPV’s AM Edition. Listen to interview.

