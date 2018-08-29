Veteran Trust Funds Working to Help Vets

An official from the State Department of Military and Veterans Affairs joined the Montgomery County Commissioners in Norristown Monday to thank the recipients of Veterans Trust Fund Grants for the work they do to support the 820,000 veterans of Pennsylvania.

Program Director Joel Mutschler put the spotlight on 31 organizations from across the State that have received 800,000 to help veterans get back on their feet.

The Montgomery County Office of Veterans Affairs was one of the organizations honored. Commissioner Vice Chair Ken Lawrence talked up the shuttle service it offers.

Other recipients of Veterans Trust Fund Grants honored Monday include American Legion Post 210 in Doylestown and the Meghan Foundation of North Wales.