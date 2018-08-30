CAPTURED: Harris Charged in Kraft Killing

The man who Lower Merion Township Police and Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele believe carried out the murder of Christina Kraft, a former Playboy and Vanity Fair model, inside her Ardmore apartment last Wednesday, is now in custody in Pittsburgh. Listen to Steele’s Comments.

D.A. Kevin Steele says, the 30 year old suspect was arrested Through a tip. Steele says police discovered that he was on a bus headed to Pittsburgh, but when the bus stopped in Pittsburgh, Federal Marshals were waiting for him.

Steele, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, talked about how Christina Kraft was brutalized at the hands of Harris.

Steele says Harris is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder in the death of Christina Kraft, who was laid to rest Wednesday. Surveillance video shows Harris and Kraft entering her apartment on Sibley Avenue in Ardmore at around 3am last Wednesday, August 22nd. Her body was discovered that night just after 9PM after Police were asked to make a wellness check on the 36 year old woman.