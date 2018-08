http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/FEMA-WEB.mp3



The Federal Emergency Management Agency urges families and individuals to always be ready for a situation that could impact your family or where you live. Darryl Berger, Host of WNPV’s AM Edition, interviewed F.E.M.A. Regional Administrator, MaryAnn Tierney for Region III about the importance of emergency preparedness. Listen to Interview.