Fitzpatrick on Comment Please By Univest

Host of Comment Please By Univest and Program Director of WNPV Radio, Darryl Berger, interviewed Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick on his Democratic challenger’s refusal to engage in a debate. Listen to the interview.
Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is receiving endorsements from labor unions to teacher unions, unprecedented for a Republican candidate. Fitzpatrick is running for Congress in the new 1st District seat.