Fitzpatrick on Comment Please By Univest

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/BRIAN-FITZPATRICK-ON-COMMENT-.mp3

Host of Comment Please By Univest and Program Director of WNPV Radio, Darryl Berger, interviewed Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick on his Democratic challenger’s refusal to engage in a debate. Listen to the interview.

Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is receiving endorsements from labor unions to teacher unions, unprecedented for a Republican candidate. Fitzpatrick is running for Congress in the new 1st District seat.