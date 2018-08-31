Hatfield Township Police Identify Rape Suspect

Hatfield Township Police have a name and the age of a suspect they believe carried out a sexual assault on the 2100 block of Vine Street.

Oscar David Amaya-Salmeron, 28, is charged with rape, and additional offenses. Police say the female victim was walking home from an establishment in Hatfield Borough in the early morning hours of Friday, June 8th when she was attacked by Amaya-Salmeron.