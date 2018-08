Officials Recognize Overdose Awareness Day

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ARKOOSH-OVERDOSE-AWARNESS-DAY.mp3

It’s Overdose Awareness Day and dozens rallied at the Montgomery County Courthouse Friday morning to demonstrate support for the victims of the drug epidemic. There were 245 drug overdose deaths in Montgomery County last year. Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh said addiction is a lifelong chronic disease. Listen.