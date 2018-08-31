Police Search For Missing Bucks Woman

Police in Bucks County are looking for a 21 year old Langhorne woman who failed to show up for work in Bristol Township Wednesday evening.

Police are concerned Christina Guiffre may be in danger and are calling her an at risk person. Giuffre is five feet tall, weighing 95 pounds. Guiffre was driving a black Honda civic– pa license plate tag kmn-0274. Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Township Police.