Richards Discusses Driverless Cars on WNPV
Pennsylvania is among the states paving the way for driverless cars. Pa. Secretary of Transportation, Leslie Richards, discussed the issue with Darryl Berger on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest program Friday afternoon. Listen to interview.