Borick: Confirmation Likely For Kavanaugh

WNPV’s AM Edition Host Darryl Berger interviewed The Director of The Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, Dr. Chris Borick, concerning the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. Listen to interview.

