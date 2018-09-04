Lansdale Will Charge Fee to Use Credit Cards

A fee is coming for those that use credit cards to pay their electric bills in Lansdale.

Effective with the start of the new year, the company that processes the payment will charge credit card users three dollars and fifty cents for every 500 dollars put on plastic. The Borough is currently absorbing the fee and officials say it totals about 120,000 a year. Council member Leon Angelichio says it’s not fair for taxpayers as a whole to fund the convenience of a few. Listen to his comment.

The fee will also apply for credit card users that pay for permits or park and Rec. programs with plastic. In those cases, the fee will be 2.49% of the purchase price.