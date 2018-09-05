Hoeffell: President is Obstructing Justice

Former Montgomery County Congressman and Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Hoeffell, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday afternoon with host Darryl Berger, discussed the current state of affairs in the Trump Administration. Listen to interview.

