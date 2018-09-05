http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/seal.gif 143 230 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-05 10:55:512018-09-05 10:57:07Lower Salford Township Supervisors Expected to Vote on Controversial Rezoning at Indian Valley Middle School Wednesday Night at 7:30
Lower Salford Township Supervisors Expected to Vote on Controversial Rezoning at Indian Valley Middle School Wednesday Night at 7:30
Residents object to the proposed rezoning of two parcels in Harleysville that will give the green-light to a developer to construct 133 townhouses and row homes next to Nationwide Insurance headquarters, which currently owns the property. Darryl Berger interviewed Harleysville resident, Mary Beth Hufnagle on WNPV’s AM Edition concerning the proposal and how it will negatively impact the community. Listen to interview.